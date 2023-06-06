Social impact: what does it mean for SA businesses?

Traditionally, the primary goal of a business has been to generate profits and create value for shareholders. However, there has been a growing recognition of the need for businesses to think beyond their financial bottom line and consider their impact on the broader community, environment and stakeholders.

We must recognise and acknowledge the important role that business has played in driving social impact to date. According to the Trialogue survey 2022, South African companies have spent about R10.9bn on social impact initiatives across various sectors.

It is becoming more urgent for us in business to look outside our industry comfort zones. Social impact for South African businesses must extend beyond regulatory compliance and focus on proactively addressing the specific social challenges of the country. By aligning our business investments with the needs of society, businesses can contribute to the overall wellbeing and sustainable development of SA.

This alignment also provides the ability to extend resources to key issues such as job creation, socioeconomic inclusion, community development and environmental sustainability.