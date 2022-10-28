Gruelling criteria make NOSCAR safety awards a valued achievement

The NOSCAR safety awards are recognised as the highest level of excellence within the occupational health, safety and environmental risk management industry.

The awards are a key part of recognising and acknowledging those NOSA South African and international clients (companies on both the NOSA Five Star System and the NOSA Integrated Five Star System), who have achieved excellence during the period under review.

The honour is awarded after a rigorous verification audit process. Eligible companies must meet stringent criteria — and then maintain them for a period of three years — to qualify for a NOSCAR award.

For companies to achieve a NOSCAR the following criteria for three years consecutively is required: