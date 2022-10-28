Gruelling criteria make NOSCAR safety awards a valued achievement
Highest levels of excellence within the occupational health, safety and environmental risk management industry are recognised annually
The NOSCAR safety awards are recognised as the highest level of excellence within the occupational health, safety and environmental risk management industry.
The awards are a key part of recognising and acknowledging those NOSA South African and international clients (companies on both the NOSA Five Star System and the NOSA Integrated Five Star System), who have achieved excellence during the period under review.
The honour is awarded after a rigorous verification audit process. Eligible companies must meet stringent criteria — and then maintain them for a period of three years — to qualify for a NOSCAR award.
For companies to achieve a NOSCAR the following criteria for three years consecutively is required:
- Verification audit score of >95% for the period of review;
- Disabling Injury Frequency Rate (DIFR) of less than 0.8%; and
- Achieve the following HSE qualifying criteria:
During the period under review more than 800 industry and mining workplaces were audited by NOSA. Only 66 companies received the distinguished NOSCAR status for excellence in the field of occupational health, safety and environmental risk management. NOSCAR companies which enjoy this elite status represent 8% of NOSA customers both in SA and internationally.
Below is the list of NOSCAR companies for the period ending March 31 2022. Go full screen and then zoom in for ease of reading:
All life is precious, and the NOSCARs continue to set the benchmark for wider collective endeavours to protect, preserve and save every life.
This article was paid for by NOSA.