PODCAST | The big picture for Vodacom Financial Services

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mariam Cassim, CEO of Vodacom Financial and Digital Services

28 November 2023 - 05:00
by MUDIWA GAVAZA
Mariam Cassim, CEO of Vodacom Financial and Digital Services. Picture: SUPPLIED
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, the team highlights Vodacom’s strategy to keep pace with and beat its competition in the world of mobile financial services. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mariam Cassim, CEO of Vodacom Financial and Digital ServicesCassim outlines the group’s strategy for growth in mobile payments. 

Vodacom and Safaricom’s M-Pesa have more than 73.5-million subscribers in seven countries. The group has several offerings under its financial services umbrella, including mobile payments, insurance and lending.

Join the discussion:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Cassim, who has been running the business since 2016, says remittance is an area that the group is focused on expanding, having built an international money transfer hub out of M-Pesa Africa.

She outlines the various partnerships that the group has in place to bring products to market. Vodacom plans to launch a new virtual card product through its tie-in with Visa, which will allow subscribers to transact in ways akin to traditional bank customers, such as shopping online.

Topics of discussion include: Vodacom’s strategy for growth in mobile payments; plans to grow remittances; importance of partnerships; and plans for future product areas. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

