FNB named SA's Best SME Bank — again

First National Bank (FNB) has been named the “Best SME Bank in SA” for the second consecutive year at the 2023 edition of Global Finance’s SME Bank Awards.

The publication's annual awards acknowledge the accomplishments of financial institutions and fintech businesses in offering exceptional goods and services to their SME clients, thereby helping them reach the next level.

“Through a transition that started with a move from analogue to digital and is now digital to platform, our strategy has always been to help SMEs start, run and grow their businesses,” says FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.

In addition to assisting businesses with their transactional, lending, insurance and investment activities, Celliers says the bank has broadened its assistance in non-financial areas.

“On our platform, we also offer solutions such as business registration assistance, free accounting services for businesses that are frequently unable to access such services, and access to business tool kits, financial solutions and educational content to support entrepreneurs during incubation.”

“For years, we’ve also been facilitating seminars in local communities to listen to and provide contextual solutions to formal and informal SMEs in local markets across the country.”

SMEs can also use FNB's convenient and cost-effective Law on Call business solution, which helps them manage a range of issues including contractual and labour disputes and court representation. It provides excellent value for money to early-stage businesses.