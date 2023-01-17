FNB named SA's Best SME Bank — again
It's the second consecutive year the financial services provider has been awarded this particular accolade by Global Finance magazine
First National Bank (FNB) has been named the “Best SME Bank in SA” for the second consecutive year at the 2023 edition of Global Finance’s SME Bank Awards.
The publication's annual awards acknowledge the accomplishments of financial institutions and fintech businesses in offering exceptional goods and services to their SME clients, thereby helping them reach the next level.
“Through a transition that started with a move from analogue to digital and is now digital to platform, our strategy has always been to help SMEs start, run and grow their businesses,” says FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.
In addition to assisting businesses with their transactional, lending, insurance and investment activities, Celliers says the bank has broadened its assistance in non-financial areas.
“On our platform, we also offer solutions such as business registration assistance, free accounting services for businesses that are frequently unable to access such services, and access to business tool kits, financial solutions and educational content to support entrepreneurs during incubation.”
“For years, we’ve also been facilitating seminars in local communities to listen to and provide contextual solutions to formal and informal SMEs in local markets across the country.”
SMEs can also use FNB's convenient and cost-effective Law on Call business solution, which helps them manage a range of issues including contractual and labour disputes and court representation. It provides excellent value for money to early-stage businesses.
We want to help entrepreneurs minimise inefficiencies so they can focus on running profitable enterprisesJacques Celliers, FNB CEO
“We are intensely focused on expediting the rollout of our innovations in the SME market. Importantly, we want to help entrepreneurs minimise inefficiencies so they can focus on running profitable enterprises,” says Celliers.
“One of the most important aspects of this is ensuring that businesses have easy ways to pay and get paid, since cash flow is the lifeblood of every business.
“We recently announced the introduction of an enhanced and streamlined selection of payment options for customers, including the SpeedeeApp. Without the need for a separate point-of-sale device, the app enables merchants to accept contactless payments easily and safely on their Android smartphones.”
Celliers concludes: “We’re extremely grateful to be a trustworthy partner to entrepreneurs and businesses in our markets. Furthermore, we’re particularly humbled to once again be recognised as the Best SME Bank [in SA] by Global Finance.”
This article was paid for by FNB.