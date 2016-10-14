‘Marmageddon’, Britain’s Marmite standoff, is over

London — A price dispute that resulted in Marmite spread being pulled from supermarket shelves in the UK following the plunging pound has been resolved, Unilever announced on Thursday.

The nation’s biggest retailer, Tesco, had halted sales of top Unilever brands on Wednesday including Marmite — the yeast extract that is mostly eaten on toast and is known for the "love it or hate it" slogan.

The pound, which has slumped against the euro and dollar since Britain voted to leave the EU on June 23, has placed food retailers in a squeeze between suppliers and consumers.

Jars of Marmite had been marked as "currently not available" in the online store of Tesco, the world’s third-biggest supermarket chain said after reportedly refusing Unilever’s request to hike prices by 10%. Other products, including Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Magnum ice cream, PG Tips tea, Persil washing powder and Pot Noodle snacks, had also been marked as unavailable.

But fears of impending shortages abated on Thursday with Unilever announcing the company had "successfully resolved" the supply situation with Tesco.

"We have been working together closely to reach this resolution and ensure our much-loved brands are once again fully available. "For all those that missed us, thanks for all the love," Unilever said in a statement.

Before the agreement, the sudden absence of British institution Marmite had appeared to spark a national crisis, lighting up Twitter with hashtags #marmageddon and #marmitegate.