Winelands Airport seeks R7bn investment

The masterminds behind a R7bn project to create a fully-fledged airport in the Cape winelands that will transport 5-million people annually by 2050 are in talks with deep pocket investors, including the Public Investment Corporation and Industrial Development Corporation.

The expansion of the Cape Winelands Airport has resulted in a major fundraising window, with another expected before construction begins next year, starting with a 3.5km runway and terminal building. ..