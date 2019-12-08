SIPHO MASEKO: Commission’s quixotic price fixing will do more harm than good in telecom sector

Few would dispute that the cost to communicate should come down, but is regulating prices the best approach or should we be using pro-competition remedies to drive a stronger marketplace that benefits the economy?

Consumers will have learnt past week that the Competition Commission ordered Vodacom and MTN, SA’s largest telecom companies, to reduce consumer data costs as much as 50%. That would have been good news for cash-strapped South Africans, who feel data costs and the general cost of communication are too high in our country. The 1GB data bundle that now costs R150 could soon become R75 cheaper.

But as the news broke, about R22bn was wiped off the value of SA telecom companies. Why should that matter to ordinary working people with no interest in the stock exchange? It should matter because what the Competition Commission purported to give back to consumers with one hand, it took away a thousand times with the other.

In popular imagination, an investor or shareholder is a wealthy, often white, man in an expensively cut suit, the sort of person you expect to see attending board meetings or company annual general meetings. This is misleading. Nearly all South Africans — ordinary working men and women — are in fact the primary shareholders in our listed companies.

Telkom’s ownership structure

Take a closer look at Telkom’s ownership structure for an example. The state holds 40% equity in the company on behalf of 58-million South Africans. In addition, another 12% of Telkom is owned by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which invests on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) in many companies across most sectors of the economy. So all South Africans are indirectly shareholders in Telkom, Vodacom, MTN and Blue Label Telecom (invested in Cell C). The dividends these companies pay out contribute to the national fiscus to build roads, bridges, homes and schools, and to pay social grants.

Where did this all start? In August 2017, the Competition Commission launched an inquiry into the health or otherwise of competition in the mobile data services market. This arose from persistent concern that SA data prices were high by comparison with peer markets, and that this holds back economic growth in the country because of the centrality of communication services in the modern economy.

In its findings after a two-year investigation the commission concluded, correctly, that competition in the mobile communications sector is constrained by the existence of the Vodacom-MTN duopoly, and that this is driving higher costs of communication, not least in mobile data services.