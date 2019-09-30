Opinion / Columnists JUSTICE MALALA: Ramaphosa perpetually dithers with talk shops while economy implodes National Development Plan, which the president helped to write, is just one scheme that seems to have been quietly ditched BL PREMIUM

One of the advantages of living outside SA for a while is that it reminds one just how wonderful this country can be. From infrastructure and schools to quality of life, for most of us who are middle or upper class, life is as good as or better than in most developed countries.

Being outside the country also shows just what a master SA is at dragging its feet and at failing to deal decisively with its problems. We are world champions in discussing, then ignoring, and finally fiddling while the most pressing problems of our time worsen.