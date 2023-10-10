PODCAST | E-Wash pushes for disruptive car washing model

Chidoma says the company has come up with a way to greatly reduce the amount of water used in cleaning vehicles. Where a typical car wash uses about 100 litres of water for a sedan, E-Wash is said to use only one litre. This translate to 1% of typical water use.
The company is pitching itself as a way for organisations to greatly reduce water use for car washing , which reduces costs and adds to their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.
Having initially targeted the e-hailing market, dominated by Uber and Bolt with about 50,000 vehicles on SA’s roads, the company has now pivoted to cleaning cars for dealerships in the Johannesburg area.
E-Wash currently services Ford Sandton and Isuzu and Mazda in Woodmead.
Topics of discussion include: E-Wash’s business model; facts, figures and metrics around car washing in SA; the growing awareness of ESG goals in companies; and plans for the future.
