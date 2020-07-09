No progress yet on access to retirement savings as UIF Ters comes to an end

The National Treasury and union federation Cosatu officials met this week for the third time to consider giving retirement fund members access to their savings to mitigate the impact of income losses as a result of the pandemic and the lockdown.

Matthew Parks, Cosatu deputy parliamentary co-ordinator, says it has raised different options to give members financial relief and is a little disappointed that the Treasury has not moved with speed. He indicated that another meeting is expected next week.

Treasury’s Ismail Momoniat says it is not ready to comment yet.

June was the last month for which employers and employees could access the Unemployment Insurance Funds’ (UIF) Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Schem (Ters) benefits, and Parks says Cosatu is expecting more employers to retrench workers now these benefits can no longer be accessed.

He says Cosatu suggested that a ministerial direction be used to give workers access to an income replacement benefit for up to six months.

Alternatively, Cosatu suggests extending the existing provision in the Pension Funds Act that allows retirement fund rules to provide for members to use their savings for housing, and to provide for emergency loans.

Parks says the Treasury is of the view that it can bring about the change through a ministerial directive and says many funds’ rules do not provide for loans, nor are they registered as credit providers.