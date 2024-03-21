I require some guidance, please. I need R1.5m for a business. I have the options of taking a 20-year bond on the business property, a five-year bank loan or a bank overdraft for five years. What would be the best approach?
— A Fat Wallet Facebook community member
Answer:
There are two distinct differences in your options. The first is that the interest rate on the bond will likely be lower than that on the bank loan or the overdraft.
The second issue is the duration — 20 years vs only five. As a rule shorter is better, especially for a business. The bond will involve lower repayments, but 20 years is a long payoff period for a business. Things will change, as will your requirements for the company.
So I would look at the shorter loans, even at higher rates. Over the term of the loan it’s possible that the interest will be lower overall than that on the bond, and the business will be debt free within five years.
Last, have you looked at issuing some equity instead of a loan? Maybe not for the full amount, but a portion of it. It is not easy finding investors, but with a strong business case you can approach friends, family and even maybe some start-up investors. Look around for business chambers or SME business organisations in your region that may be able to assist.
READER QUESTION OF THE WEEK
YOUR MONEY: What is the best way to finance a business?
A reader asks which of a bond, a bank loan or an overdraft is most sensible
Question:
I require some guidance, please. I need R1.5m for a business. I have the options of taking a 20-year bond on the business property, a five-year bank loan or a bank overdraft for five years. What would be the best approach?
— A Fat Wallet Facebook community member
Answer:
There are two distinct differences in your options. The first is that the interest rate on the bond will likely be lower than that on the bank loan or the overdraft.
The second issue is the duration — 20 years vs only five. As a rule shorter is better, especially for a business. The bond will involve lower repayments, but 20 years is a long payoff period for a business. Things will change, as will your requirements for the company.
So I would look at the shorter loans, even at higher rates. Over the term of the loan it’s possible that the interest will be lower overall than that on the bond, and the business will be debt free within five years.
Last, have you looked at issuing some equity instead of a loan? Maybe not for the full amount, but a portion of it. It is not easy finding investors, but with a strong business case you can approach friends, family and even maybe some start-up investors. Look around for business chambers or SME business organisations in your region that may be able to assist.
— Simon Brown, Just One Lap
We’d like to hear from you. E-mail us on yourmoney@fm.co.za
ALSO READ:
YOUR MONEY: The road to completely tax-free savings
YOUR MONEY: Tax-free investing — lump sum or monthly deposit?
YOUR MONEY: Financial advisers are not just for wealthy people
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.