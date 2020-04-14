What should investors do when unit trusts have lost across the board?

Clive Eggers, the head of investment analytics at leading wealth and financial advisory business GT, agrees that markets remain volatile and the crisis is far from over, but there are opportunities for some businesses and, by extension, investors,

There are risks, so managers need to carefully analyse which companies will be negatively affected by the coronavirus and which may emerge unscathed, he says.

It might feel painful but resist the urge to do anything drastic right now. It is the right thing to do if you are in the right investment strategy, Andrew Davison, head of advice at Old Mutual Corporate, says.

Davison says a market fall of this magnitude is actually good for younger investors saving for long-term goals such as retirement, as it can improve the pension you receive in retirement.

If you are saving for retirement you need average annual returns that are five or six percentage points above inflation, he says. But you shouldn’t expect it every year and certainly not right now, he says.

But as stocks and bond prices are attractive, it bodes well for good returns and achieving the long-term averages in future, he says.

Steven Nathan, CEO at 10X, says it is impossible to answer investors asking if they should move from a high-equity multi-asset fund to a low-equity one, because no-one knows exactly where markets are going over the short term.

In principle this is not a good idea, because you have to make two decisions you could get wrong: when to get out of equities and when to get back in. Most people who try to time the markets get it wrong and end up poorer, he says.

Nathan says your aim should be to maximise your investments by the time you retire and not in the short term.

If you are retired or at retirement

If you are retiring now, you are in the eye of the storm, Davison says.

If you move into cash now, however, you will lock in your losses, he says. If you are going to use an investment in a living annuity to provide your pension, rather put your money back in the market in the same strategy you were in before retirement and draw as little as possible as a pension.

Each monthly pension withdrawal while the markets are down locks in losses because that part of your savings has not had time to recover.

When returns are poor in your first five years of retirement and you continue to draw a high income, you are most at risk of permanently damaging your savings’ ability to support your income through retirement. This is known as sequence of returns risk.

“If current market conditions persist for 12 months and markets then recover to pre-crash levels, pensioners are likely to run out of money four years earlier than under normal investment conditions,” says Deane Moore, the CEO of annuity provider Just.

He says the good news for pensioners is that the cost of purchasing a guaranteed income for life has gone down by almost as much as the fall in value of balanced portfolios.

Alexander Forbes head John Anderson says if you are retiring now you should consider a with-profits annuity as the guaranteed income these products offer has improved and you may share in some of the market recovery.

Both Moore and Anderson recommend using enough of your retirement savings to buy guaranteed annuities that secure your monthly essentials such as food, accommodation, utilities, transport and insurance. Any remaining capital can be invested for discretionary spending or to leave as a legacy, depending on how markets perform.

If you have other sources of income or can keep working, consider delaying your retirement.

If your investment values are depressed, you are entitled to leave it in your retirement fund to recover. You can become what is known as a paid-up member, Nathan says.

Your decision should take into account how much your investments declined during the fall, whether you plan to buy a guaranteed or living annuity and if you plan to live on investments, and that your investment horizon could be as long as 30 years, Nathan says.