Special Reports

Richemont: Luxury you can’t afford … to ignore

Richemont looks ever more promising as the rand shows increasing signs of brittleness, writes Marc Hasenfuss

BL Premium
25 May 2023 - 08:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Richemont, the luxury brands conglomerate with a strong South African connection, now looms even larger in investors’ minds with the rand showing worrying signs of brittleness.

While the usual mining heavyweight stocks — BHP Billiton, Anglo American, Glencore, South32, AngloGold and Sibanye — carry cyclical risk, Richemont conveniently offers both growth and defensive properties...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.