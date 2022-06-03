Special Reports IN FULL | Financial Mail Ranking the Analysts 2022 RMB Morgan Stanley is this year’s top-rated research firm, bringing equity best practice, deep experience and expertise, and an unparalleled technology platform B L Premium

It had won for six consecutive years, but Standard Bank SBG Securities’ dominance of the Ranking the Analysts survey has finally ended. RMB Morgan Stanley is the top-ranked research firm, with SBG in second place and JPMorgan third.

In what is believed to be the longest-running survey of its kind in the world, the Financial Mail has been publishing the rankings of SA’s sellside analysts since 1977, while Intellidex has been conducting the research for them since 2014. The awards recognise excellence in research, shining an important light onto the institutional stockbroking sector in SA. The buy side — largely asset managers and pension funds — rate individual research analysts in various sectors and categories...