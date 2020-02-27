Special Reports budget 2020 JOBS: Still looking for a plan Organised labour is highly disappointed at the budget’s silence on any employment stimulus package BL PREMIUM

There was precious little in finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget speech to provide any comfort that the government has a plan to solve the jobs crisis.

SA is battling an unemployment rate of 29.1%, its highest since 2008. In his budget speech on Wednesday, Mboweni said achieving economic growth and higher employment levels "requires a plan". He did not, however, provide any clue as to what this plan might be.