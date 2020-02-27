budget 2020
JOBS: Still looking for a plan
Organised labour is highly disappointed at the budget’s silence on any employment stimulus package
27 February 2020 - 11:00
There was precious little in finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget speech to provide any comfort that the government has a plan to solve the jobs crisis.
SA is battling an unemployment rate of 29.1%, its highest since 2008. In his budget speech on Wednesday, Mboweni said achieving economic growth and higher employment levels "requires a plan". He did not, however, provide any clue as to what this plan might be.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now