HEALTH: Castles in the air get short shrift

Castles in the air get short shrift The Treasury is not bothering to waste much money on the National Health Insurance 'vanity project'

The scepticism (contempt, actually) with which the Treasury regards the health department’s National Health Insurance plan is evident in how little has been allocated to it — about 1% of the budget — and the decision to make the NHI bear the lion’s share of spending cuts.

The total health budget is R229.7bn, of which 62.5%, or R145bn, will go to salaries.