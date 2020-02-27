budget 2020
HEALTH: Castles in the air get short shrift
The Treasury is not bothering to waste much money on the National Health Insurance ‘vanity project’
27 February 2020 - 11:00
The scepticism (contempt, actually) with which the Treasury regards the health department’s National Health Insurance plan is evident in how little has been allocated to it — about 1% of the budget — and the decision to make the NHI bear the lion’s share of spending cuts.
The total health budget is R229.7bn, of which 62.5%, or R145bn, will go to salaries.
