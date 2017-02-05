TFSAs do not tackle real issues

In this upmarket area of the “working minority” we are however not much better off. According to the National Credit Regulator there are 19-million credit active South Africans. If this figure

is to be believed and the fact that there are 16-million people in employment, it implies that 3-million jobless people are in debt, assuming that all with jobs have some form of debt. Even more frightening is that, of the credit active population, 11-million are debt stressed, which means they are more than two months in arrears with repayments.



Tax-free savings accounts



So into this morass of no income and definitely no saving, we introduce the tax-free savings account. Conventional wisdom in the financial planning world is that clients should be encouraged to pay off debt, especially debt on-call, before entering a formal savings vehicle like a savings plan endowment, etirement annuity or indeed a TFSA. The thinking is that one is lowering the client’s risk and in effect earning a tax-free interest rate equal to the interest on the debt. The challenge is, if the stats are to be believed, almost every South African is in debt and about two thirds of working South Africans are debt stressed, so the only

possible sales of TFSAs are the result of misdirected selling campaigns.



What is the benefit?



The promised benefit is that a TFSA is exempt from all taxes but limited in the amount that can be invested. Unfortunately, the first R23,800 of interest earned on cash is already tax free, so from an interest point of view the prospective client will need to have paid off all debt and hold about R340,000 invested and

earning interest before there is a benefit. Likewise the first R40,000 of capital gains is exempt so the investor would have to,

again, have repaid all debt and have more than about R330,000 invested in growth assets before there is a net benefit!



