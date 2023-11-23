THULI MADONSELA: What South African leaders can learn from the Springboks
There’s a lot we can take out of the Boks’ journey to victory at the World Cup — including courage, empathy and the power of positivity
It is said that you are never defeated until you count yourself out. This aphorism played out as the Springboks snatched victory from the jaws of defeat from one game to the next during the recent Rugby World Cup. Having not allowed their champion spirit to be dampened by an early loss to Ireland, they fought gallantly to win the final on October 28.
The Boks’ courageous performance resulted in them winning two consecutive World Cups, in 2019 and 2023, taking them to a record score of four. Their journey has many leadership lessons that South Africa would be remiss to ignore, given the multiple challenges it faces. From watching the games, I extracted eight. ..
