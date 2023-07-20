TOBY SHAPSHAK: How big can Apple get?
The company’s market value has passed $3-trillion and doesn’t look like stopping
20 July 2023 - 05:00
One of my son’s favourite books is James and the Giant Peach. I was just as enthralled when it was read to me as a child. I recall images of a fruit so big it had tunnels you could bite into of cool, refreshing peach flesh. As unrealistic and fantastical as it seemed, who doesn’t want to fly in a giant peach borne by seagulls?
In real life that peach is, well, Apple. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now