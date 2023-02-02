Investment vehicle Reinet is still being spurned by the market, years after it listed. But there’s plenty on offer to (very) patient buyers
Wild tales of revelry strip the veil from banking’s stiff and stuffy image
TymeBank is expanding its rapidly growing reach by partnering with TFG
After revelations in 2019 that it had added R12bn worth of ‘artificial sweetener’ to its accounts, Africa’s largest sugar company has hit the skids. More than 500,000 people depend on its survival — ...
Hikes, history, surf, swimming, tidal pools, café culture … the Cape Peninsula has it all when it comes to top-notch experiences. The FM has picked 10 must-dos
The key question about Donald Trump’s unbanning on Facebook is: who cares?
The former US president was once a major drawcard for followers on Facebook and Twitter. Before the January 6 insurrection, he was a guaranteed source of the kind of outrage that causes significant engagement — from fans as well as critics. His tens of millions of Maga followers were easily riled and social media provided the conduits for his hordes of right-wing election denialists to storm the US Capitol...
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Money has put Trump back on Facebook
The disgraced former president is still good for getting clicks on social media
