×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Welcome to the Eskom board, Mr Fixit

Eskom needed an engineer on its board, now it has one

BL Premium
13 October 2022 - 05:00

South Africans can take heart in the fact that Mteto Nyati has joined the Eskom board.

Mr Fixit, as I have been calling him for years, has been brought in to rescue many other dysfunctional companies. These include Microsoft SA, MTN and Altron. If anyone can help fix the disaster at Eskom, Nyati is right up there. Every time the former IBM executive came into a troubled business, he left it in a stronger, less dysfunctional, more profitable position. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.