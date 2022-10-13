Mpact says one of its biggest customers will walk if Caxton prevails in its hostile bid, in the latest twist in this increasingly bitter tussle
The DA will complain to the IEC, as witnesses say the cash he gave a resident before a by-election was paid ‘to ensure they vote for the ANC’
Jane Austen would have portrayed the industry in SA in shades of tragedy
The coal party is red hot, despite a banking sector that left coal miners for dead. Though coal investors have made a mint this year, the party is almost over
As climate anxiety mounts, a project in KwaZulu-Natal is restoring some of the remaining tracts of SA’s Afromontane mist-belt forest
South Africans can take heart in the fact that Mteto Nyati has joined the Eskom board.
Mr Fixit, as I have been calling him for years, has been brought in to rescue many other dysfunctional companies. These include Microsoft SA, MTN and Altron. If anyone can help fix the disaster at Eskom, Nyati is right up there. Every time the former IBM executive came into a troubled business, he left it in a stronger, less dysfunctional, more profitable position. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Welcome to the Eskom board, Mr Fixit
Eskom needed an engineer on its board, now it has one
South Africans can take heart in the fact that Mteto Nyati has joined the Eskom board.
Mr Fixit, as I have been calling him for years, has been brought in to rescue many other dysfunctional companies. These include Microsoft SA, MTN and Altron. If anyone can help fix the disaster at Eskom, Nyati is right up there. Every time the former IBM executive came into a troubled business, he left it in a stronger, less dysfunctional, more profitable position. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.