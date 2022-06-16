TOBY SHAPSHAK: Winning gold for the javelin throw
Potentially murky dealings have been exposed in connection with a R225m contract awarded by Zondo’s office
16 June 2022 - 05:00
One way to prevent corruption is to use sophisticated software to run processes so that there is no wiggle room for dodgy behaviour or rent-seeking. Except, perhaps, if the people implementing the software are themselves under a cloud.
Such is the case in reports involving the office of the chief justice (OCJ) at the weekend, published shortly before chief justice Raymond Zondo is due to release his final instalment of the state capture inquiry report...
