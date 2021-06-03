TOBY SHAPSHAK: Voice messages through the ages
Turning off voicemail solved one problem, but now voice notes are the message format of choice. Is this any better?
03 June 2021 - 05:00
It was a lightbulb moment. After years of begging people to "please don’t leave voicemail, rather send a text message", or, most recently, a WhatsApp, I had an epiphany. Why leave a voicemail telling people not to leave a voicemail when I could simply disable voicemail altogether?
So, I did. And, as I waited to see what changed … only one thing did. Nobody left me voicemails anymore; that was the only change...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now