Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Voice messages through the ages Turning off voicemail solved one problem, but now voice notes are the message format of choice. Is this any better?

It was a lightbulb moment. After years of begging people to "please don’t leave voicemail, rather send a text message", or, most recently, a WhatsApp, I had an epiphany. Why leave a voicemail telling people not to leave a voicemail when I could simply disable voicemail altogether?

So, I did. And, as I waited to see what changed … only one thing did. Nobody left me voicemails anymore; that was the only change...