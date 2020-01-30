How Amazon trumped Apple

US retail giant Walmart’s brand success might offer some solace to beleaguered local retailers like Edcon and Massmart. Its brand value is up 14% to $77.5bn, and it employs a strategy SA retailers might heed: Walmart, says Brand Finance, has focused on an innovative digital proposition in a partnership with Microsoft and with the launch of Alphabot — robots that pick and pack online grocery orders at high speeds.

"Despite the unprecedented disruption caused by e-commerce, the popular assertion that entering digital operations brings instant success while brick-and-mortar stores are doomed for extinction is being proved wrong," says Haigh. "As digital operators find they need to remain attentive to consumers and traditional retailers such as Walmart successfully adapt to change, we are back to normal as all players realise that ultimately the customer is king."

In a clear sign of a slowdown, the combined value of the ranking has increased by less than 2% year on year. And while 244 brands increased their brand value, 212 are down — 95 of them by 10% or more.

Brand Finance also says excitement alone cannot carry a brand; it must deliver on its promise — something Uber is battling to do, as its brand value fell by a third to $15bn.

In a separate measurement and for the second year in a row, Ferrari, the Italian luxury sports car manufacturer, has retained its spot as the world’s strongest brand.

Brand strength is measured on a scorecard of metrics evaluating marketing investment, stakeholder equity and business performance.

Ferrari announced five new models in 2019 and established a manufacturing agreement with the Giorgio Armani group to help push Ferrari collections into a more premium space.

For years, Ferrari has also used merchandise to support brand awareness.

The question asked of SA brands is why they don’t feature on the list, which measures 500 brands in total. Jeremy Sampson, MD of Brand Finance Africa, says: "The continent remains dislocated economically and physically, with local rather than pan-African brands. This is a reason to call Africa the most unbranded continent. The mentality of many managements remains commodity-rooted rather than brand conscious."

But it is a continent with huge potential.