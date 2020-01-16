Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook still won’t let go of political ads In a decision that entrenches the disinformation war on social media, it basically says it will continue to publish lies BL PREMIUM

The biggest threats to SA’s democracy are obvious: the economy, blackouts, joblessness, a political elite that doesn’t know it’s out of touch and out of money (due to said woeful economy and the taxman’s resultant inability to collect revenue) and generalised arrogance.

Add to that the fractured nature of the ruling party, its dysfunctional tripartite alliance, and the fightback by the state capture crew, who appear to be running a parallel operation to thwart the rule of law.