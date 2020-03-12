ROB BERGMAN: Rules of engagement

There are exciting opportunities for dealmaking in Africa and for foreign direct investment on the continent. But don’t expect "rules of engagement" similar to those in developed markets.

For a start, while SA and global investors tend to prefer taking up majority positions when they invest (to ensure control of their interests), these opportunities are elusive in Africa. There is an abundance of family-run businesses on the continent, and these carry great prestige. Because selling these businesses — or even a stake in them — is not generally regarded as a signal of success, foreign companies find it challenging to buy in.

Depending on the jurisdiction, accessing debt funding can also prove difficult. And mezzanine funding — a flexible and popular instrument that shares both debt and equity characteristics — is even harder to come by. For most foreign funders, the risks of macroeconomic, political, security and currency exposure outweigh the benefits.

Securing mezzanine funding is not impossible. But it does require that funding is structured with the insight that comes from engaging with numerous parties and carefully investigating all available funding instruments.

Given limitations around in-country funding, transactions often include parties from different jurisdictions. This requires compliance with legal, tax and exchange control requirements across jurisdictions. Obtaining the necessary approvals for these deals can take several months — during which the parties must be kept around the table and committed to negotiations.

Invariably, investors in Africa put money into companies that earn revenue in local currencies. However, it’s seldom that the business will source all its products and services locally — which means a large portion of its costs could come from yen-, euro-or dollar-denominated imports.