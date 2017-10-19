BERNARD AGULHAS: Ethics matter in audits

The auditor is that professional in whom the public and investors place their hard-earned confidence. This stems from a certain level of trust, integrity and belief that he or she will do the right thing.

"Doing the right thing" isn’t as difficult as some would have you believe: as human beings, we know when this has been achieved because of a certain feeling deep down, and a good night’s sleep.

But we do not live in a perfect world. It is human to be distracted by social evils, power and self-interest, which can convert good people into arrogant and egotistical Machiavellis.

Objectivity and independence

True leaders, including those in charge of our audit firms, have a responsibility to do what is best for all stakeholders — including employees, investors and those who rely on our professional services to instil confidence.

I am reminded of two dilemmas referred to by Kaptein and Wempe.

The first, the "dirty hands dilemma", refers to the assumption that, to make profits, leaders may have to break the law. The second, the "entangled hands dilemma", refers to a situation in which the interests of individuals to whom certain responsibilities have been delegated are at odds with the interests of the corporation.

Again, resolving this is not impossible: we know why we have laws and that we should not have conflicting interests.

While conflicting interests blur our judgment, often we don’t even know we are conflicted. We become so entangled in relationships that we forget the very raison d’être for the association is based on objectivity and independence.