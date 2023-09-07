MARC HASENFUSS: What now for HCI?
Shares in Hosken Consolidated Investments are up 40% this year, but future gains now hinge on what happens to its stake in Namibia’s potentially mammoth Venus oil prospect
Two interviews for Business Day TV last week were probably more than I can handle. Blessed with a face for radio and sans the gift of the gab, I don’t exactly enjoy the camera. I cringe watching the replays — even if my wife, who manages to watch the episodes from start to finish, is the kindest critic.
She did, however, urge me not to conduct interviews in my untidy office, with a portrait of Henry Miller looming large in the background. On Thursday I discussed last week’s cover story on the complications of corporate corruption in South Africa. Tough gig! But for once, I felt reasonably comfortable and vaguely articulate. Maybe relocating to the lounge had set me at ease...
