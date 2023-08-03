MARC HASENFUSS: Diamonds in the rough
Wrestling with Trustco’s valuations — the latest being an intriguing diamond deal — is about as easy as fending off the protected baboons of the Southern Cape
03 August 2023 - 05:00
My timing has never been better.
I have just incurred the not insubstantial costs of repairing the reams of guttering around my house, replacing the security light above the garage and reattaching roof tiles. The damage was wrought last year by the Kommetjie baboon troop — which, after a sojourn further north, returned last week with a vengeance. So far (touch wood) we have suffered nothing more than an opportunistic snatching of a loaf of bread and a few avocados. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.