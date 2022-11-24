The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
It’s the country’s largest polluter, and is doing more than most. But there are serious holes in its climate policy
Technology is helping to turn the war against wildlife poaching
It bills itself as the ‘friendly’, family store wherever you are. But revelations in court suggest it’s been less than friendly to the owners operating the stores bearing its name. And its tactics ...
NoViolet Bulawayo’s latest book, ‘Glory’, portrays Zimbabwe’s post-liberation tragedy in a satire inspired by George Orwell
I’ve never been much of a fisherman, even when I sojourned in Amsterdamhoek on the banks of the splendid Swartkops River mouth in the mid-1990s.
I once caught a gurnard, which I promptly lost when trying to take the hook out of its mouth. In fact, it was during this tenure that I became bait for fish — once having my surf ski headbutted by a huge ray when paddling into the warm shallows, and then being bitten on the foot by an aggressive eel while I was porting a canoe through muddy inlets at low tide. ..
MARC HASENFUSS: Baiting the JSE’s small fry
The few remaining shareholders in Premier Fishing should angle for a decent takeout premium now that empowerment firm AEEI is buying
