Opinion / Market Watch

MARC HASENFUSS: Baiting the JSE’s small fry

The few remaining shareholders in Premier Fishing should angle for a decent takeout premium now that empowerment firm AEEI is buying

BL Premium
24 November 2022 - 05:00

I’ve never been much of a fisherman, even when I sojourned in Amsterdamhoek on the banks of the splendid Swartkops River mouth in the mid-1990s.

I once caught a gurnard, which I promptly lost when trying to take the hook out of its mouth. In fact, it was during this tenure that I became bait for fish — once having my surf ski headbutted by a huge ray when paddling into the warm shallows, and then being bitten on the foot by an aggressive eel while I was porting a canoe through muddy inlets at low tide. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.