Opinion / Market Watch

MARC HASENFUSS: Choking back the tears over Federer and the Fed

It’s a trying time for investors — think the hawks at the US Federal Reserve — and tennis fans alike. The best thing to do is to start looking for some new possibilities

29 September 2022 - 05:00

Buckets of tears were spilt at the weekend. Investors and tennis fans alike tend to get emotional about the Fed. It has certainly been a few tough days — the end of two great eras, one might argue.

Global investors were saying choking farewells to growth prospects, and sports fans were weeping as they watched Roger Federer, the second-greatest tennis player of all time, playing out his final professional points. ..

