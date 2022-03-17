MARC HASENFUSS: Sun International’s coming out at last
Thank goodness for Sun’s sports betting and slot machines, writes Marc Hasenfuss
17 March 2022 - 05:00
I had to snigger when I overheard my wife placating my son about being prescribed John Milton’s epic yawn Paradise Lost for his second-year English course. That’s one sure way to liven up an LLB.
I remember enjoying a certain duality with the Rhodes University English department in the mid-1980s too. On my first day one professor turned up to a poetry lecture in his Oxford academic gown — just in case we doubted his lofty credentials...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now