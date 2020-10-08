Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: The value in Remgro Developments at Adapt IT and Trencor suggest small-cap investors might need to ease off on the cynicism BL PREMIUM

PSG Group recently openly acknowledged that its portfolio weighting towards listed investments was problematic, saying that investors could simply mimic, or rather customise, a "PSG portfolio".

The unbundling of the bulk of its stake in Capitec Bank was a first step in restructuring the group, but I have to wonder whether PSG already regrets the move, with the Capitec share price looking rather sprightly of late.