Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fruitful search for votes

28 March 2024 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Kevin Sutherland
Picture: Kevin Sutherland

With the pending election voters are faced with having to make choices between possibly more than 100 political parties and several independent candidates. How are most voters to consider their choice? Pre-election promises are made, manifestos are published and meetings are held — and it can be very confusing.

However, there is one sure guideline. In the Sermon on the Mount it states: “By their fruits ye shall know them.” Whether you are Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Marxist, heathen or agnostic, you cannot discount that guideline.

Now, there are many “fruits” on which judgment can be made. The latest I have seen is the announcement that 235 Post Office branches are to be closed, because the Post Office is near bankrupt. It has not yet been announced how many staff this will make unemployed.

VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ALEXANDER PARKER: Talk about election consequences needs to be aired

We can’t address our problems unless we have a set of shared facts
Opinion
6 days ago

Meta prepares to combat election fakes

Social media giant briefs SA’s electoral commission on fighting misinformation
Business
1 week ago

SAM MKOKELI: The 14 days that could make or break SA

Unlike in previous elections, this time there may be no clear winner — which will mean jostling and horse-trading in an interregnum after the results ...
Opinion
1 week ago

IEC seeks foreign help with voting abroad

Diplomats are baffled as commission provided all voting materials and promotional branding items in the past
National
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: It’s the same old Zuma, back again
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
DEON GOUWS: The Markus Jooste questions linger
Opinion
3.
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: How to sink a city
Opinion
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: The ANC is too scared to lay down ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
5.
DEON GOUWS: The Wolf of Dorp Street
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.