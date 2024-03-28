With the pending election voters are faced with having to make choices between possibly more than 100 political parties and several independent candidates. How are most voters to consider their choice? Pre-election promises are made, manifestos are published and meetings are held — and it can be very confusing.
However, there is one sure guideline. In the Sermon on the Mount it states: “By their fruits ye shall know them.” Whether you are Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Marxist, heathen or agnostic, you cannot discount that guideline.
Now, there are many “fruits” on which judgment can be made. The latest I have seen is the announcement that 235 Post Office branches are to be closed, because the Post Office is near bankrupt. It has not yet been announced how many staff this will make unemployed.
VA Volker Pietermaritzburg
LETTER: Fruitful search for votes
