Old Mutual’s sound strategic choices lead to robust annual performance

The Old Mutual Group announced its 2023 annual results on Wednesday. The financial services provider's strong performance reveals it's making significant strides in unlocking growth and protecting clients' long-term financial wellness.

The group's customer-focused approach generated strong new business and continued sales momentum in 2023. It delivered double-digit sales growth of 17% across its life segments, growing profitable market share.

The value of new business accelerated by 37%, with both gross flows and gross written premiums increasing by 14%, and adjusted headline earnings per share lifting by an impressive 21% to 129c a share.

Old Mutual's strong cash generation supported a final dividend of 49c per share, taking the full dividend to 81c per share, a 7% increase from the previous year.