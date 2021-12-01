LETTER: Rally to Read’s unpaid volunteers

As I have noted elsewhere, it is reprehensible that corporate and private citizens in SA are being approached to subsidise Rally to Read. We all pay taxes to this dubious government and education should come from public funds.

I would like to be reassured that Rally to Read’s new ambassador, Emmanuel Taban (Features, November 18-24), is providing his mentorship for no charge. It would be very disheartening to hear that sponsorship funds are providing a useful income to him.

Tony Ball

Gillitts

The editor replies: Rally to Read ambassadors are unpaid volunteers who receive no financial benefit of any kind. Neither do any members of the Rally to Read national organising committee; they all cover their own costs.

