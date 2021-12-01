Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Rally to Read’s unpaid volunteers

01 December 2021 - 12:00
Emmanuel Taban: Rally to Read’s new ambassador. Picture: Alon Skuy
Emmanuel Taban: Rally to Read’s new ambassador. Picture: Alon Skuy

As I have noted elsewhere, it is reprehensible that corporate and private citizens in SA are being approached to subsidise Rally to Read. We all pay taxes to this dubious government and education should come from public funds.

I would like to be reassured that Rally to Read’s new ambassador, Emmanuel Taban (Features, November 18-24), is providing his mentorship for no charge. It would be very disheartening to hear that sponsorship funds are providing a useful income to him.

Tony Ball
Gillitts

The editor replies: Rally to Read ambassadors are unpaid volunteers who receive no financial benefit of any kind. Neither do any members of the Rally to Read national organising committee; they all cover their own costs.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.