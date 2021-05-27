It’s time to fight back for rural education

Children in rural areas have always been at an educational disadvantage because of poor school facilities. Now a new report says those who have missed schooling during the Covid pandemic may face a lifetime of "lower educational outcomes and earnings".

A study of no-fee primary schools in Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape has revealed that pupils missed up to 76% of their basic education in 2020 because of school closures and "rotational learning" — when, to maintain social distancing in the classroom, each child attended school only once or twice a week.

Unlike many children in urban areas, they were unable to make up the difference with home schooling due not only to a lack of technology, but also of adults to tutor them.

None of this will come as a surprise to sponsors of Rally to Read, the rural education programme that has been uplifting rural primary schools since 1998. What it will do, we hope, is encourage them to strive harder to ensure the progress they have enabled so far can be maintained.

The need for generous sponsorship is greater than it has ever been.

Through the provision of teaching materials and teacher training, Rally to Read has transformed hundreds of schools across SA and brought literacy into the lives of hundreds of thousands of children. Each school is supported for three years — the time it takes to establish a culture of reading and writing. Progress is monitored continuously by the Read Educational Trust NGO.

The programme is currently supporting groups of schools in KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, Free State, Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape.

The average 14-year-old in rural SA has a reading age of seven. Rally to Read bridges that gap at its partner schools, allowing children to pass seamlessly into high school and beyond.

Covid threatens that progress.