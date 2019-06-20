Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Aced by the mysteries of economics

In his appalling ignorance, Ace Magashule couldn’t even get the terminology correct. But, worse still, he didn’t understand its purpose

20 June 2019 - 05:00
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

One can only hope that Ace Magashule reads Claire Bisseker’s article, "How to Mug the Reserve Bank" (Features, June 13-19), to understand the damage he did to the rand with his misstatement about "quantity easing". In his appalling ignorance, Magashule couldn’t even get the terminology correct. But, worse still, he didn’t understand its purpose.

The situation reminded me of the story of a bank manager demanding that a client settle his overdraft: the client draws a cheque from the delinquent account in favour of the bank, believing the payment will settle the matter.

The ANC secretary-general is surely an embarrassment to the more enlightened minds in the party. But economics generally seems a mysterious subject to most of the ANC, as it muddles along trying to save unworthy state-owned entities (SOEs) from total collapse, alongside 200 moribund municipalities.

News of R180bn irregularly spent by SOEs in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first year in office has dampened any hope of SA’s recovery. A Zimbabwe-like failure seems unavoidable.

Ted O’Connor
Albertskroon

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

How to mug the Reserve Bank

Policy bungling by the ANC has shaken an economy already reeling from the worst growth statistics in a decade
Features
1 week ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Is Ramaphosa too weak to prevail?
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: A good leader will call the cops
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
Ebrahim Patel and his super-ministry in pole ...
Opinion
4.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: An education system that ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
5.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Is the EFF the weakest it has ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: An education system that produces incompetent thugs

Opinion / Between the Chains

PETER BRUCE: A lifeboat for the revolutionaries

Opinion / Bruce's List

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Time to flush out the Ace

Opinion / Between the Chains

RUSSELL LAMBERTI: Ace’s quantitative teasing and the magic money tree

Opinion / On My Mind

No Ace in the hole

Features

JUSTICE MALALA: Why won’t Cyril play his Ace?

Opinion / Home & Abroad

EDITORIAL: ANC’s bonkers ‘quantity easing’ idea

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.