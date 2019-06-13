Ace and the magic money tree

After days of messy confusion, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally came out late last week to announce that the ANC will not push for the nationalisation of the SA Reserve Bank because it is "simply not prudent". The Bank’s mandate, as laid out in the constitution, will not change, he said.

Ramaphosa’s statement came two days after ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule announced that the party’s national executive committee (NEC) had decided at its weekend lekgotla that the Bank’s mandate would be expanded beyond price stability to include growth and employment.

He also said the NEC had directed the government to consider establishing a task team to explore quantitative easing as a means of addressing intergovernmental debts and making funds available for development.

Magashule’s comments did not go unchallenged: swift reaction followed from Enoch Godongwana, head of the ANC’s subcommittee on economic transformation, and finance minister Tito Mboweni.

As the debate played out on social media, the contradictions — and factional lines dividing the party — were brought into sharp focus.