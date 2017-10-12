What you said online ...

Would it not be a good idea to set up special investigative and prosecution units, courts and prisons to deal with all these corrupt criminals? Sandie Vahl

The names Eric Wood, Mark Pamensky and Salim Essa should have set alarm bells ringing, as they are all apparently well-known villains ... but it seems no-one cared. Karin Jamotte

What makes me extremely angry is that legitimate consulting companies spend many, many hours on requests for proposals while people like these rip off the system. Reputation? I will never, ever work with or trust any of these names again, nor will I have anything to do with them! May they all get what they deserve. Antonie Van Rensburg

In typical SA style, no-one will go to jail or pay back a dime. Yet the masses will continue to elect the ANC into power. Democracy cannot possibly work when too many of the uninformed are lied to by corrupt countrymen posing as their saviours. Ron and Bryony Downs