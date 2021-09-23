STEPHEN CRANSTON: A weird ménage-à-trois

Many of the original BEE tycoons are quiet these days. Whatever happened to Stanlib’s BEE partner Saki Macozoma? And remember that Alexander Forbes’s partner was Cyril Ramaphosa.

It is intriguing to see that in all the speculation about the potential buyer of Absa Asset Management (Abam) Tokyo Sexwale’s name never comes up, even though his consortium was Absa’s original BEE partner...