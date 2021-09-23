STEPHEN CRANSTON: A weird ménage-à-trois
23 September 2021 - 05:00
Many of the original BEE tycoons are quiet these days. Whatever happened to Stanlib’s BEE partner Saki Macozoma? And remember that Alexander Forbes’s partner was Cyril Ramaphosa.
It is intriguing to see that in all the speculation about the potential buyer of Absa Asset Management (Abam) Tokyo Sexwale’s name never comes up, even though his consortium was Absa’s original BEE partner...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now