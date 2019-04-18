Stephen Cranston Associate editor
Opinion / Investor's Notebook

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Slow, steady and sure

It’s true that past performance doesn’t always repeat, but there is no doubt that bad performance persists far more than good

BL PREMIUM
18 April 2019 - 10:02

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.