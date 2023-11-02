CARMEL RICKARD: Beware social media traps
A case to be heard by the Constitutional Court this month is important for all social media users
02 November 2023 - 05:00
Everyone who uses social media could be affected by a case to be argued at the Constitutional Court later this month.
It concerns Bool Smuts, an animal rights and environmental activist who, in October 2019, posted photographs on Facebook showing a dead baboon and a dead porcupine trapped in cages on an Eastern Cape farm owned by Herman Botha. The photos were taken by a cyclist who rode through Botha’s farm. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.