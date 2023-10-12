CARMEL RICKARD: Tailwinds for the rainbow flag in Africa
Two recent judgments in support of gay rights have come out of apex courts in Africa — one, in Kenya, safeguarding freedom of association, the other declaring a portion of the Mauritian penal code unconstitutional
12 October 2023 - 05:00
This has been an almost schizophrenic week in the history of gay rights in Africa — and the courts have been at the centre of it.
In Kenya, conservative Muslims — an estimated 10% of the population is Muslim — protested outside the supreme court on Friday, complaining about its recent decision that will allow official registration of the National Gay & Lesbian Human Rights Commission (NGLHRC). The judgment found it unconstitutional to deny the organisation the right to associate on the basis of its members’ sexual orientation. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.