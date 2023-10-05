CARMEL RICKARD: A brave stand for gay rights in Zambia
Zambia’s chief justice Mumba Malila is facing a public backlash and demands that he step down after voicing support for gay rights. He’s not alone; a group of human rights lawyers have taken up the cause
05 October 2023 - 05:00
The appointment of Zambia’s chief justice Mumba Malila was almost universally welcomed in 2021. But there’s been a dramatic shift in the past week.
Two years ago, Malila’s strong human rights record, including his concern for the least powerful in society, won him praise and recognition at home and abroad. So did his commitment to the rule of law and judicial independence...
