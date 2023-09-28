CARMEL RICKARD: Big fish to fry as Mozambican corruption scandal heads to court
In a victory for transparency, a case related to Mozambique’s $2bn ‘tuna bond’ corruption scandal will be heard in open court in the UK
A significant judgment earlier this month will help shape Mozambique’s efforts to deal with the fallout from its $2bn “tuna bond” corruption scandal. That outrage against one of the world’s poorest countries — it is ranked 181 out of 189 states on the human development index — caused a collapse of its economy and pushed millions of people further into poverty.
The story involves loans arranged for Mozambique by Credit Suisse, working with a subsidiary of Russian bank VTB, between 2012 and 2016. At that stage the loans amounted to $1bn and were ostensibly intended to finance several major government schemes, among them a fleet of fishery vessels commissioned from international shipbuilding group Privinvest. But there were procedural irregularities involved — for example, the deals were concluded in secret, without the legally required approval of parliament. ..
