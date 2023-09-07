CARMEL RICKARD: When magistrates don’t hold the line
Magistrates are the front line of the law, so it’s vital that they are well versed in judicial processes. In two recent matters, at least, this was not the case
07 September 2023 - 05:00
Events in the higher courts may make great headlines, but it’s in the magistrates’ courts that most people experience justice. That’s why it’s so important that magistrates do their jobs properly.
Two random decisions delivered by the high courts in August show there’s still a lot of work to be done on that count. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.