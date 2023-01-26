Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Murder of Eswatini activist highlights perils faced by human rights lawyers

January 24 is International Day of the Endangered Lawyer. It’s an opportunity to reflect on the grave risks faced by advocates globally, such as the killing of legal activist Thulani Maseko. His death is a terrible reminder of the brutality often meted out to pro-democracy activists in Southern Africa

26 January 2023 - 05:00 Carmel Rickard

 Life is more dangerous than usual for human rights lawyers in several Southern African countries. Chief among these are Eswatini, where a prominent legal activist was shot dead this past weekend, and Zimbabwe, where lawyers seem fair game for the local police, particularly in the run-up to this year’s national elections.

The assassination-style killing of Thulani Maseko, shot through the window of his home in Luyengo, Eswatini, has stunned human rights organisations in the region. Maseko was a revered figure, considered a highly principled man who acted for clients unpopular with the monarchy and its government...

