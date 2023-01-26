Small-cap company Transpaco has been around since 1987 — but despite doing wonders with Nampak’s unwanted assets it’s still not on investor radars
In a blistering new paper, economist Claude de Baissac excoriates the crumbling South African state, and touts a possible class action against the ANC
The retailer seems to be working on cleaning up its act after board ructions and damaging revelations — but have all the skeletons been swept from the shelves?
As the country rises up against record blackouts of up to 12 hours a day, South Africa’s world-first ‘just energy transition’ deal provides a way out of the darkness. But the ANC’s byzantine politics ...
A bench designed by a Zulu woman, with a woven back made by women from a rural Zululand village, is on display at one of Europe’s largest modern art museums and is helping to elevate traditional ...
Life is more dangerous than usual for human rights lawyers in several Southern African countries. Chief among these are Eswatini, where a prominent legal activist was shot dead this past weekend, and Zimbabwe, where lawyers seem fair game for the local police, particularly in the run-up to this year’s national elections.
The assassination-style killing of Thulani Maseko, shot through the window of his home in Luyengo, Eswatini, has stunned human rights organisations in the region. Maseko was a revered figure, considered a highly principled man who acted for clients unpopular with the monarchy and its government...
CARMEL RICKARD: Murder of Eswatini activist highlights perils faced by human rights lawyers
January 24 is International Day of the Endangered Lawyer. It’s an opportunity to reflect on the grave risks faced by advocates globally, such as the killing of legal activist Thulani Maseko. His death is a terrible reminder of the brutality often meted out to pro-democracy activists in Southern Africa
