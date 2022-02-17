CARMEL RICKARD: B-BBEE Commission found to be on the wrong track
A recent high court ruling is damning for the B-BBEE Commission, finding its decisions in a legal dispute to be at odds with the evidence
17 February 2022 - 05:00
The Broad-Based BEE Commission, set up to police the law on B-BBEE, does not emerge well from a new decision of the high court in Pretoria.
The court was reviewing the commission’s damning finding against transport company Cargo Carriers in a case concerning six people who joined the firm’s owner-driver initiative (ODI)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now