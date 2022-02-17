Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: B-BBEE Commission found to be on the wrong track A recent high court ruling is damning for the B-BBEE Commission, finding its decisions in a legal dispute to be at odds with the evidence B L Premium

The Broad-Based BEE Commission, set up to police the law on B-BBEE, does not emerge well from a new decision of the high court in Pretoria.

The court was reviewing the commission’s damning finding against transport company Cargo Carriers in a case concerning six people who joined the firm’s owner-driver initiative (ODI)...