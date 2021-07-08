Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Charles Mwenda’s night of anguish A Kenyan court has awarded a widower damages after it found that police had treated him in a cruel and degrading manner BL PREMIUM

SA’s horror stories about police abuse under lockdown regulations have met a match in the tale of Kenya’s Charles Mwenda, whose story could have come straight from a Gothic novel.

Last May, Mwenda travelled from one county in Kenya to another to bury his wife, who had died of cancer...